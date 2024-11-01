Almost 3,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Almost 3,000 people crossed into Syria from Lebanon in the past day, Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"As many as 2,966 people crossed from Lebanon into Syria through the al-Arida, al-Jawasiyeh, al-Dabousiyah, Jisr al-Qamar and Jdeidet Yabous border crossings in the past 24 hours. Efforts are underway to monitor a ceasefire between the warring parties ," he specified.

According to Ignasyuk, terrorist groups carried out five shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day.

"Fifteen violations of Syria’s airspace by the US-led international coalition’s aircraft were recorded in the al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours, which involved two pairs of F-15 fighter jets (two times), a pair of Rafale fighters (two times), a pair of Typhoon fighters and an MQ-9 reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle," Ignasyuk pointed out, adding that a total of 386 violations had been recorded in October 2024.