MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 servicemen in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 28,850 troops since the fighting began in the region.

Military investigators launched a criminal investigation against Ukrainian servicemen involved in the attack on the territory of the Holy Trinity Monastery in the Kursk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told TASS.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled six enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- Units of the battlegroup continued offensive operations, defeating Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Daryino, Nizhny Klin, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces hit amassment areas and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces is ongoing.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 250 servicemen, three armored vehicles, six artillery pieces, including a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a mortar, a multiple rocket launcher, as well as nine motor vehicles. One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered as a prisoner of war.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 28,850 servicemen, 180 tanks, 101 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored personnel carriers, 1,062 armored combat vehicles, 777 motor vehicles, 254 artillery pieces, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including eleven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.

Monastery attack case

- Military investigators launched a criminal investigation against Ukrainian servicemen involved in the attack on the Holy Trinity Monastery in the Kursk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

- It has been established that in late October, 2024, Ukrainian militants conducted a bombing of a women's monastery in the settlement of Durovo-Bobrik in the Lgovsky district of the Kursk Region using UAVs equipped with explosive devices. The attack killed two civilians and destroyed residential buildings and structures.