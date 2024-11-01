Slovak PM Fico’s visit to China to leave significant political impact — Chinese expert

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to China, which began on Thursday, will bring significant and positive political results," Zhao Junjie, senior research fellow at the Institute of European Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told China’s daily Global Times.

"Fico's visit to China holds significant and positive political implications," the political scientist said, adding that "over the past few years, he [Fico] has adopted a pragmatic and friendly approach toward China, making Slovakia-China cooperation at a strategic level a model among Central European nations."

"Fico's visit underscores his pragmatic approach with the goal of strengthening economic and technological ties with China," Zhao continued.

Some Central and Eastern European countries, including Slovakia, "have a strong desire to collaborate with China in new energy sectors, especially in electric vehicles and battery production, and they remain open to Chinese investment," the expert noted.

"Given Europe's current economic downturn and high unemployment rate, attracting Chinese investment and fostering high-tech cooperation are crucial for future development and will boost local economies," Zhao stated. "Against the backdrop of trade frictions, political trust between China and the EU has somewhat weakened."

"Some countries face challenges in maintaining strategic autonomy amid great power competition, particularly in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the EU's increasing alignment with the US. Therefore, Fico's visit to China holds particular significance."

According to the Chinese political scientist, Slovakia and Hungary "stand out among Central and Eastern European nations for their pragmatic approach toward China, and high-level interactions are vital for improving China-Europe relations."

About Fico’s visit to China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian earlier stated that during the visit, which will last until November 5, the Slovak prime minister will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Fico plans to conclude his visit to China in Shanghai, where he is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The Slovak prime minister said earlier that during his upcoming visit to China, he would have to "talk about how this world power can further involve itself in the peace processes regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine." China has repeatedly urged the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to launch negotiations on a peaceful settlement.

The official part of Fico’s visit to China is being held behind closed doors. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced to TASS earlier that only journalists from China and Slovakia were allowed to cover the visit.