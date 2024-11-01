Both Russia and Turkey would benefit from Russia's participation in Sinop NPP — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Ankara must decide with whose help the construction of the Sinop NPP will be carried out - both sides will benefit from Russia's participation in this project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

"The Turkish authorities have to decide on what foundation and with whose assistance the Sinop NPP construction project will be implemented. If we manage to agree on the parameters of Russia’s participation, then we believe that both parties will benefit from this. We have a successful example of cooperation: the construction of the Akkuyu NPP," he said.

As the minister noted, Russia has adapted to the pressure of sanctions and is developing successfully. "In terms of GDP at purchasing power parity, we have become the fourth in the world and the first in Europe. The growth of the Russian economy this year should be about 3.9%. We have the lowest unemployment rate among the largest economies in the world: 2.4%," the minister said.

In addition, Lavrov noted that the United States is trying to limit the opportunities of foreign partners interested in trade with Russia. "The prospects for our practical cooperation depend on whether experts will be able to find mutually acceptable solutions in the near future," the Russian Foreign Minister said.