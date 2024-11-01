First-ever TV-bridge concert held in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. A first-ever concert in a Moscow-Paris teleconference format has connected the Rachmaninov Concert Hall of Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory and the Rachmaninoff Conservatory in Paris, Svetlana Kobzar, executive director of the Russian Musical Society, told TASS.

Two pianists, Dmitry Masleev from Russia and Remi Geniet from France, performed pieces by Sergey Prokofiev, Sergey Rachmaninov and Maurice Ravel while being thousands of kilometers apart.

"This is a unique event, this has not happened before. We were the first to hold such an event uniting a concert piano and a video link. This technology was used for the first time ever," Kobzar noted.

She added that the concert marked the 165th anniversary of the Russian Musical Society with support from the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives.