US, South Korea decide on response to cooperation between Russia, DPRK

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. Washington and Seoul have decided how to jointly respond to military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK, though they have not announced possible measures publicly, the press service of the State Department said in a joint statement following the talks in the 2+2 format with the participation of heads of foreign and military services of the US and the Republic of Korea in Washington.

"Both sides further identified measures to address the challenges posed by increased DPRK-Russia security cooperation, resolved to closely monitor and further expose Russian support to the DPRK, and urged Russia and the DPRK to abide by international law, including the relevant UNSC resolutions," the document reads. It has no detailed information on possible measures though.

The military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK "threatens stability in both the Indo-Pacific and Europe," according to the statement. The sides "committed to enforce the current autonomous sanctions regime and actively pursue necessary measures together with the international community to deter" actions they believe are "unlawful, reckless, and destabilizing," the document said.

Meanwhile the Republic of Korea "expressed its support for US efforts to engage the People’s Republic of China and Russia on reducing nuclear risks," the statement said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that Moscow is committed to developing relations with North Korea in all areas, adding that it should neither frighten nor concern anyone. For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the strategic cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is not unusual or extraordinary, contrary to the Western attempts to demonize it. Those who seek peaceful interaction with Moscow have nothing to worry about at all, she added.