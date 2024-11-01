MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili resorts to an obvious provocation and effectively seeks to achieve a coup by calling the parliamentary election outcome pro-Russian, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with RT.

"A provocation is possible, it follows from the development of the events as a whole," the politician believes. "If the incumbent president, however small her powers are, voices assessments and pulls the people into the streets, for a new ‘Maidan,’ calling these elections pro-Russia, it is an obvious call, a provocation to carry out a coup d’etat."

Previously, Medvedev said on his X page that a removal from power and an arrest would be a standard response to such calls from the head of the Georgian state.

The parliamentary elections took place in Georgia on October 26. The ruling "Georgian dream" party won, security more than half of votes. All opposition parties that passed into the parliament refused to recognize the election outcome. The Georgian president called for protests.