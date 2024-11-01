Nine seek nomination to run for president of Belarus

MINSK, November 1. /TASS/. The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) has closed the reception of documents for the registration of action groups that will collect voter signatures in support of presidential candidates.

A total of nine people have announced plans to run for president. The reception of documents for the registration of action groups kicked off on October 23, when the country’s parliament announced the date of the election.

"The Central Election Commission completed the work at 6:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT)," a commission member told TASS.

As of now, the CEC registered the action groups of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, Liberal Democratic Party leader Oleg Gaiduchenko, Republican Party of Labour and Justice Chairman Alexander Khizhnyak and Olga Chemodanova, head of the Main Department for Ideological Work and Youth Affairs at the Minsk City Executive Committee. The commission will consider the documents filed by five other contenders on November 4.