Russian attack UAV thwarts Ukrainian troop rotation in overnight strike in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. An attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) team of Russia’s Battlegroup West thwarted the Ukrainian army’s overnight troop rotation at a stronghold in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The ministry also unloaded a video showing Russian UAV operators at work.

"An on-duty UAV team of the Guards Tank Army from the Battlegroup West used an attack drone to uncover Ukrainian nationalists approaching positions at night. The UAV operators dropped explosives from the drone that accurately hit the target," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian UAV team thus foiled the Ukrainian army’s attempt to rotate troops at one of its strongholds in the Kharkov Region, it said.