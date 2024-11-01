Law on regulating digital currency circulation comes into force in Russia

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The law on regulating the circulation of digital currency, which also gives the Russian government the right to regulate the activities of operators providing infrastructure for mining, came into force on November 1.

In particular, the law authorizes the government to ban digital currency mining in certain regions, as well as to determine the procedure and cases for introducing such restrictions. Participation in a mining pool - a special server used to distribute the load of digital currency mining - may also be prohibited.

The government will also regulate the activities of operators providing infrastructure for mining.

According to Deputy Minister of Energy Evgeny Grabchak, mining - both industrial and private - will be banned in some energy-poor Russian regions at the state level. According to him, energy shortages are already being reported in the Far East, south-west Siberia, and the south of Russia.