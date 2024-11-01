At least ten powerful explosions heard on Beirut’s southern outskirts — source

BEIRUT, November 1. /TASS/. At least ten powerful explosions were heard on the southern outskirts of Lebanon’s capital Beirut following an Israeli air raid early on Friday, a source in the local civil defense service has told TASS.

"The air assault began with raids on the neighborhoods of Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik, and on the Borj El Brajneh refugee camp located on a highway leading to the international airport," he said. "Then, strikes were delivered on buildings in Kafaat and Mreijeh."

The Israeli warplanes remain in the airspace of Beirut, flying at low altitudes. Drones can also be heard hovering above the city.

Earlier, an Israeli army spokesperson issued an evacuation order for residents of several areas in the south, warning them about impending strikes on nearby buildings.