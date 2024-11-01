FACTBOX: Aftermath of UAV attacks on apartment buildings in Bryansk, Oryol regions

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that overnight, its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones across various Russian regions.

A drone attack on an apartment building in Bryansk resulted in one injury, while two residential buildings sustained damage in the Oryol Region. TASS has compiled key updates on the aftermath of these incidents.

Scale of attacks

- Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones targeting Russian regions overnight, according to the Defense Ministry.

- The agency reported that 36 UAVs were shot down over the Kursk Region, 20 over the Bryansk Region, 12 over the Republic of Crimea, eight over the Voronezh Region, four over the Oryol Region, and three over the Belgorod Region. Kursk Region Governor Alexey Smirnov noted that 61 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region between 7:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 31 and 00:30 a.m. Moscow time on November 1 (4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. GMT).

- Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the destruction of 38 UAVs over the region since 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on October 31 and during the past night.

Aftermath

- A drone attack on an apartment building in Bryansk resulted in one injury, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. The attack caused damage to windows, a balcony, and the facade of one of the building's floors. Emergency response services are currently on-site, and further details about the incident are being assessed.

- Two UAV attacks in the Oryol Region damaged two houses. Governor Andrey Klichkov reported no casualties, and emergency response services are conducting necessary activities.