US presidential campaign concluding, this explains candidates' statements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Extravagant statements by US presidential candidates are explained by the heated pre-election campaign that is reaching the finish line, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

Answering a TASS question about the statements of one of the candidates, Republican Donald Trump, he said: "The US election campaign is at the finish line. We see that many elements of this campaign do not quite fit into the framework of our understanding. A lot of things are too extravagant, too emotional - we hear candidates insulting each other."

"This does not quite fit our political culture. In fact, it doesn't fit at all," the spokesman added.

The next presidential election in the United States will be held on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will compete for the presidency. Trump was the 45th American president, he was in power from 2017-2021. Harris currently serves as vice president.

The 2024 campaign is characterized by extreme radicalism and intolerance of the candidates towards each other. As the election date approaches, both sides are publicly insulting each other. In particular, Democrats are comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, and Republicans, starting with Trump himself, are rudely referring to the alleged mental disabilities of Kamala Harris. The latest scandal involves Democrat Joe Biden, the current president, using the word "garbage" to refer to Republican supporters in an official speech.