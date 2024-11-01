Moldova’s EU integration path does not imply confrontation with Russia — candidate

CHISINAU, November 1. /TASS/. Moldovan presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo said that although he favors his country’s European integration, he does not want it to lead to a confrontation with Moscow.

"I’m deeply convinced that Moldova’s European integration is, first and foremost, an opportunity to ensure our country’s stable development, better living and democratic values. The path towards the European Union should not be viewed as an opposition to Russia. Moldova’s foreign policy should rest on mutual respect with both the EU and Russia," he told TASS in an interview.

In his opinion, the country’s development requires constructive relations with all partners.

"We don’t need confrontation, we need pragmatic, mutually beneficial ties. This means that Moldova will opt for a peaceful integration process, aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the well-being of our citizens instead of creating artificial barriers," the presidential candidate added.

Relations between Chisinau and Moscow have deteriorated since Maia Sandu was elected president in 2020. After the elections, she announced that she plans to go to Russia to discuss important problems of bilateral relations, including the export of Moldovan products, gas supplies, as well as support for Moldovan citizens who work in Russia. However, the visit did not take place, and with the start of the special operation in Ukraine, it took the side of the West and sharply criticized Moscow. Since 2022, broadcasting of a number of Russian media has been banned in the republic, a large group of Russian diplomats have been expelled from Chisinau.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi, bilateral relations have been at their lowest point in the entire history.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round. The runoff is scheduled for November 3.