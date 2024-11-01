No facts pointing to serious violations during elections in Georgia, prime minister says

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. There are not facts pointing to any significant violations during the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia, despite the opposition’s allegations of rigging, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"In reality, there are no facts that point out that there could be any serious violations, let alone rigging during these elections," Kobakhidze said in an interview with the Imedi TV channel.

In his opinion, claims of non-existent vote rigging were the opposition’s only chance to explain the electoral defeat to supporters. Prior to the election, opposition leaders claimed that the ruling party enjoys the support of only 30-35% of voters.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, employing the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party got 53.93% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: Coalition for Change had 11%, Unity-National Movement — 10.16%, Strong Georgia — 8.8%, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.76%.

All opposition parties that have entered parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections, and so does Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili. According to her, the Central Election Commission data is rigged and in reality the opposition received more votes than the Georgian Dream party and therefore has the majority of seats in parliament.