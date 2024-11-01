Top Russian, North Korean diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on Friday — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will hold talks in Moscow on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers will be holding negotiations in Moscow today," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, at a briefing, Zakharova said that the North Korean foreign minister will hold "strategic consultations" with Lavrov as part of her official visit to Russia. According to the Russian diplomat, this trip is planned and carried out on the basis of bilateral agreements between the two friendly states in the framework of the development of foreign policy dialogue.