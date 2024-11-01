No winners in Arab-Israeli conflict, Russia calls for ceasefire — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia urges to end bloodshed in the Middle East and establish conditions for a political settlement, no one will manage to win the armed confrontation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

"We urge you to refrain from actions that could further escalate violence and lead to uncontrollable situations," he said. "There will be no winners in this conflict. The path to normalizing the situation lies in ending the bloodshed and establishing conditions for a political settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on universally recognized international law. This includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders," Lavrov added.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that only such a solution "can guarantee sustainable peace in the Middle East." Lavrov emphasized that the unresolved Arab-Israeli conflict has led to another round of violence: tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians have died in Gaza, the death toll in Lebanon is reaching into the thousands, and more countries are becoming entangled in the cycle of confrontation.

The minister recalled that Russia condemned Israel's killings of political leaders from the Palestinian Hamas movement, the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah organization, and high-ranking Iranian military officers. "We proposed to assess these actions through the UN Security Council. However, we were unable to do so due to the resistance from Western members of the body," he stated.