Spanish floods death toll rises to 140 — media

MADRID, October 31. /TASS/. At least 140 people have died in Spain due to flooding caused by heavy rains, according to the EFE news agency.

This marks an increase from earlier reports, which indicated 104 victims. Most of the dead were reported in the autonomous community of Valencia in the east of the country.

On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings in various regions of the country due to heavy rains. For most areas, due to the bad weather, the agency raised the alert level to yellow (danger) and orange (high danger). However, in the country’s south and east, where rainfall was the heaviest, the level was raised to the maximum — red (extreme danger).

Dozens of roads are still blocked, rail service is disrupted and infrastructure is damaged due to the disaster. About 70,000 households are still without power. Weather warnings are still in effect in certain areas, including Valencia, as of October 31.