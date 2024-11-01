ICBM test launch shows Pyongyang’s importance ahead of US election — expert

SHANGHAI, November 1. /TASS /. With its test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile the DPRK has demonstrated its influence and importance in international affairs ahead of the US presidential election, as well as theoretically showed its ability to launch a potential strike on the US territory, Wang Wen, the Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China has told TASS.

"The test launch of the ballistic missile conducted by the DPRK has become the longest-range one and most powerful ever. Theoretically, the DPRK has demonstrated the ability and potential to strike the US territory. The DPRK also asserted its security and defense capabilities in response to the long-standing military threat from the US and South Korea," he said.

The expert recalled that China and Russia also recently tested their intercontinental ballistic missiles. Wang pointed to the general context of Pyongyang's ICBM test, specifically the forthcoming US presidential election.

"In the run-up to the US elections, the DPRK is keen to show its international influence and demonstrate its own presence in important historical events. In general, the DPRK still remains a military power that cannot be underestimated," the expert believes.

On November 1, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the DPRK had launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-19 on October 31. The missile reached a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 kilometers and traveled more than 1,000 kilometers.

On October 31, the KCNA reported that the DPRK had conducted a "very important test" by launching an ICBM on the orders from the country's leader Kim Jong Un.