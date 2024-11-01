Orban notes increased personal security measures after attempted assassination on Fico

VIENNA, November 1. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has spoken about strengthening personal security measures after the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico.

"Sometimes it is necessary to raise the security level a bit. For instance, following the assassination attempt on Fico in Slovakia, security measures had to be intensified, although they have since been somewhat reduced," Orban told the Austrian Auf1 website. He added that left-wing politicians and the media "incite hatred" against individuals, and suggested that this can lead to physical violence.

Fico survived an assassination attempt on May 15. In response to the attack, the country has increased security measures for government officials, politicians, and the editorial offices of major media outlets. The shooter is currently awaiting trial, facing charges of attempted murder. The prosecutor's office is also advocating for the incident to be classified as a terrorist attack.