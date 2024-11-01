ZNPP director confirms minor leak in reactor has been fixed

MELITOPOL, November 1. /TASS/. The repair work to address a minor water leak in a reactor at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been completed, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS, dismissing any speculation about radioactive leakage.

On October 31, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported a small water leak in a ZNPP reactor, noting that repairs were underway and that there was no immediate concern for nuclear safety.

"Nothing extraordinary has occurred; this is equipment, and it can sometimes malfunction," Chernichuk stated. "Regarding the minor leak detected in the pipeline, our staff knows how to handle it. All necessary measures to fix the leak have been implemented," he added, stating that the equipment would be returned to operation upon the completion of monitoring procedures.

"We reiterate that no violations of safe operating conditions have been reported, nor has any radioactive substance leaked beyond the limits set by the project," he concluded.