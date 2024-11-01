Russia has no preference regarding US presidential candidates — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia sees no prospects for changing the Russophobic policies of the United States and therefore has no preferred candidate for the next US president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

"We have no preferences. At one point, the Trump administration imposed the highest number of sanctions against Russia compared to its predecessors. Under the current President [Joe Biden], who has pushed Russophobia in the US to new extremes, our two countries are teetering on the brink of direct military confrontation," Lavrov said. "Whoever wins the election, we do not see any prospect for a change in the US's Russophobic stance," he added. "We remain open to dialogue if the Americans demonstrate a genuine intention to negotiate in good faith, based on respect for each other's interests and the principle of reciprocity," Lavrov emphasized.

The United States presidential election is set to take place on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance in the June debate against President Donald Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.