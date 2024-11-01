Turkey can make important contribution into BRICS development — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Turkey is capable of making a meaningful contribution into the development of the BRICS group of nations; its membership parameters will be determined by consensus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.

"We welcome Turkey’s interest in strengthening ties with BRICS. This reflects the appeal of the group that is based on respect for the UN Charter, openness, pragmatism, and non-directedness against third parties," he said.

"During the summit in Kazan, a decision was made to strengthen the current composition of BRICS by including partner countries in the group. I am confident that Turkey can make a meaningful contribution to the ongoing development of BRICS. The parameters for Turkey’s participation in the group will be determined by consensus, respecting the sovereign choices of all BRICS countries and Turkey itself," Lavrov added.

He went on to say that Russia supports "the expansion of BRICS relations with countries of the Global Majority, particularly those committed to upholding multilateral approaches, pursuing a sovereign foreign policy, and refraining from participating in unilateral sanctions."

The 16th BRICS Summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the event, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, focusing on the group’s development, global issues and the need to resolve regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.