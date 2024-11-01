Drone crashes at oil depot in south Russia’s Stavropol Region, nobody injured

STAVROPOL, November 1. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has fallen on the territory of an oil depot in the Stavropol Region's city of Svetlograd, in the south of Russia, injuring no one, Vladimir Vladimirov, the head of the region, said on his Telegram channel.

"This night a drone crashed on the territory of an oil depot in Svetlograd. There were no casualties reported. Emergency services are working at the site," he wrote.

Svetlograd is a part of the Petrovsky district in the Stavropol Region. The oil depot is located in the city's industrial zone.