DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. TASS has obtained new photos confirming the UK's participation in the training of Ukrainian servicemen.

The photos, provided by the Russian security services, show group photos taken during training sessions in the UK and during the presentation of certificates of completion of a special course as part of Operation Interflex. In addition, the news agency has at its disposal a photo of one of the certificates signed by the UK chief instructor and the commander of the Ukrainian company.

On October 30, TASS published photos and a video confirming the presence of the Ukrainian armed forces at training grounds in the UK. The video shows Ukrainian servicemen leaving the training ground after completing a training course. The bus with servicemen is escorted by instructors from Romania, Finland and the UK.