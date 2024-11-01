North Korea’s Kim authorized support to Russia since start of special military op — MFA

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un authorized significant assistance to Russia and its people as soon as the special military operation began, "without regard to anyone," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stated during talks with Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov.

"As the special military operation was launched, Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs [of North Korea], instructed us to provide support to the Russian army and the Russian people in their sacred war on a sustainable and powerful basis, without regard to anyone," the North Korean foreign minister recounted.

Choe Son Hui said Pyongyang had no doubt that the Russian Army, led by President Vladimir Putin, will win in the special military operation. "And we would like to reaffirm our assurances that we will always stand firm by our Russian comrades until victory," she concluded.