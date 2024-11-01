Islamic Resistance in Iraq carries out four attacks on targets in Israel — TV

DUBAI, November 1. /TASS/. The Shia group Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out four drone attacks on "vital targets" in Israel on Friday, three of which were in the south of the country and one in the Golan Heights, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

On Friday, Israeli media reported that fighter jets intercepted two drones launched from the east over the Red Sea, without specifying which country or group carried out the launches.

Iraqi-based Shia groups have stepped up their activities since tensions in the region escalated in October 2023 with the infiltration of militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from Gaza into Israeli territory. Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and launched airstrikes against Gaza and parts of Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the enclave.

The Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq has stepped up attacks against Israel as the Israeli military intensifies its ground operation in Gaza and Lebanon. The group, which says it acts in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon, also periodically launches missile and drone attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria.