Moldovan presidential candidate Stoianoglo opposes severing ties with CIS

CHISINAU, November 1. /TASS/. Moldovan presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo said he would not continue the incumbent government’s policy of severing ties with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) if he wins the upcoming runoff.

"The CIS is an important platform for dialogue and economic cooperation. Regardless of our political differences, cooperation within the Commonwealth’s framework presents new opportunities for promoting Moldova’s interests. I am poised to meet with CIS leaders to build dialogue and improve trade, economic and cultural ties that truly benefit our country and its citizens," he told TASS in an interview.

Moldova's attitude towards the CIS began to change after Maia Sandu won the presidential election in 2020, proclaiming a course of integration with the EU and refusing to participate in CIS summits.

Earlier, the speaker of Moldova’s parliament and the head of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, Igor Grosu, said the country would gradually withdraw from the CIS. His pro-European government announced plans to denounce 119 out of 282 agreements signed within the CIS. Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said that Chisinau did not intend to denounce any important agreements for the country. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Chisinau's policy duplicitous, noting that, having declared their desire to leave the CIS, the Moldovan authorities are in no hurry to give up the socio-economic advantages of participation in the Commonwealth.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round. The runoff is scheduled for November 3.