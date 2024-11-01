Gas trading platform in Istanbul to be created in 2025 — Turkish energy minister

ISTANBUL, November 1. /TASS/. The gas trading platform within the project of an international gas hub with the participation of Turkey’s Botas and Russia’s Gazprom will be created in 2025, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"In 2025, we will create well-developed infrastructure that will manage the trading platform in the Istanbul financial center in partnership with Botas and Gazprom. We have submitted a memorandum of understanding to them [the parties]," he said in an interview with the Milliyet newspaper.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has confirmed to our president [Tayyip Erdogan] that he will give instructions to Gazprom in this direction. The Istanbul gas index will be in force here, which means that the gas price will be formed in Istanbul," the Turkish minister said. "Now that Russia will sell its gas it will say: "I sell this gas under the formula with the Istanbul gas index," he noted.