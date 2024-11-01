MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The construction of all strings of the Nord Stream gas pipeline was completed; therefore, statements by US presidential candidate Donald Trump about the destruction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at the construction stage are unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, answering a question from TASS.

"Nord Stream was eventually completed. Moreover, one string of Nord Stream 2 is intact, and at any moment, as the President [of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin] said, it is ready to be launched," the Kremlin spokesman stated. "It is very difficult to guess what Mr. Trump meant," Peskov added, suggesting addressing "the election headquarters of this candidate" for clarification.

Earlier, in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump strongly denied Democrats' claims that he has ties with Russia, recalling that he blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Talking to Carlson Trump called those who labeled him "a friend of Russia" or "a Russian spy" sick.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline began in 2018 but was suspended a year and a half later. In late 2019, the Trump administration announced sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines. However, with the help of Russian ships, both strings of the pipeline were completed by December 2021. Due to delayed certification from the German side, however, supply never started. In February 2022, after Russia recognized the sovereignty of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he had ordered the halt of the certification of Nord Stream 2. As a result, the pipeline was never put into operation.