Erdogan calls on Middle East, world to unite against Israeli aggression

ISTANBUL, November 1. /TASS/. The international community, with Middle East countries leading the charge, need to come together to counter Israeli acts of aggression, because they pose a threat not only to the region but also the whole world, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Israel's aggression poses a threat to peace in the region and the world at large. The international community, especially the countries in the region, must act in solidarity to counter it and ensure peace and tranquility. Turkey will further pursue peace efforts," the Turkish leader said in Istanbul at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani. Erdogan's statements were quoted by the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Erdogan was pleased with the progress made by the Iraqi authorities to combat the activity of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned and recognized as a terrorist group by Ankara) on its territory.

The meeting also addressed bilateral relations. Erdogan noted that the two states will work to develop them in various fields. In this regard, he drew attention to the Development Road transportation and logistics project, which the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are also taking part in. Its estimated cost is $17 billion.