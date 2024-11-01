Lenta retailer opens first dark store

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Lenta, one of the top Russian retailers, is testing delivery of goods from a dark store (a warehouse to process Internet orders) and has opened the first such facility in St. Petersburg, the company said.

Lenta "is testing the delivery of orders from the dark store. The first store and warehouse was opened in St. Petersburg in the Parnas district," the retailer said. "The company plans to open the second standalone store and warehouse in the near time," it added.

The opened facility’s area is 400 square meters and more than 5,000 goods are present there. The dark store is the single corporate facility to work for online clients only, Lenta noted. Orders for in-house and partner online services will be assembled there.