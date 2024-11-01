World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN forum to be held in Malaysia in November

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The 'World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN' International Business Forum will take place in Malaysia at the end of November, with the participants of the event to discuss overcoming of global challenges and joint projects of Russia and ASEAN countries, the press service of Roscongress Foundation reported.

"The 'World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN' International Business Forum will take place in Kuala Lumpur on November 26-27, bringing together more than 250 officials, representatives of large business, business associations and companies. The participants will discuss the prospects of cooperation between Russia and the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN)," the report said.

The forum will mainly focus on overcoming of global challenges and the implementation of joint projects in the interests of social and economic development of Russia and ASEAN states, according to the report. The participants will discuss the prospects of cooperation between Russia and ASEAN in such areas as economy, finances, oil, gas and chemical sectors, transport, technology, innovations and information security, science and education, medicine, tourism, as well as in the humanitarian sphere. Special attention will be paid to cooperation in agriculture as the sides will consider the issues of food security, supplies of fertilizers, as well as share their agriculture technology experience.

"In its projects the Roscongress Foundation pays special attention to the creation of platforms for cooperation between Russian and foreign business. The event will be held within a new international project of the Roscongress Foundation, the 'World of Opportunities’, which opens access to key Russian business platforms to foreign partners. The business program of the 'World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN' forum will traditionally consist of thematic sessions and discussions, a business dialogue on a wide range of issues," Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev said.

The forum is going to become an important platform for discussion and a wide coverage of issues of further strengthening of trade and investment ties between Russia and ASEAN, uniting more than 200 representatives of mid-sized and large business, business integrations, state structures of Russia, Malaysia and ASEAN nations, the Roscongress Foundation stressed.