NATO allies hesitant to provide more support for Ukraine as they fear escalation — report

NEW YORK, November 1. /TASS/. NATO allies are indecisive in sending additional assistance to Ukraine as they fear an escalation in the conflict, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

A "deepening sense of despondency" is spreading in Ukraine about the course of the conflict as the outcome of the US presidential election, which is taking place on November 5, could mean Kiev will be forced to agree to peace terms under unfavorable conditions, according to the sources.

According to the report, the pessimistic sentiment is starting to embrace Ukraine more broadly as Russia makes gains, advancing faster than at any other point this year. If Kiev refuses to agree to unfavorable conditions, it could face the prospect of fighting against Russia on its own. That’s because Donald Trump, the Republican Party contender in the US presidential race, has said he would quickly bring the conflict to an end if he reclaims the White House.