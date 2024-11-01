Russian Lancet kamikaze drone wipes out Ukrainian artillery gun in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian artillery gun by a Lancet kamikaze drone in the Sumy Region, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Friday.

"Aerial reconnaissance of a Battlegroup North unit uncovered a firing position of a Ukrainian artillery gun in the Sumy Region. An analysis of the reconnaissance data was followed by a decision to strike the reconnoitered target. The Lancet loitering munition destroyed the enemy artillery gun by a direct hit," the ministry said in a statement.

The strike’s accuracy and efficiency were confirmed by data-recording equipment in real time, the ministry said, uploading the corresponding video.