MELITOPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated another 20 square kilometers between the settlements of Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Rogov, chairman of a Russian Civic Chamber committee, told TASS.

On October 31, he reported that a section of more than 20 kilometers in the South Donetsk direction had been liberated.

"We have reported successes in the area of Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. Today our forces continued their offensive and liberated about 20 square kilometers, leveling the area between these settlements. This indicates the collapse of the enemy front in this area. This is an alarming sign for the Ukrainian armed forces. The very fact that tens of square kilometers of DPR territory are being liberated says that the enemy has problems with moral and combat training," he said.

Rogov added that the Russian military still has the initiative in this direction.