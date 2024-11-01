IRGC general threatens 'deadly strike' on Israel, cites untapped retaliatory potential

DUBAI, November 1. /TASS/. Iran will carry out a "deadly" response strike on Israel by using Iran's as yet untapped military capabilities, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Basij militia Major General Gholamreza Soleimani said.

"The great Iranian people have not yet shown the Zionist enemy [Israel - TASS] their might. The people of Iran conceal a colossal potential for countering its enemies. As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ali Khamenei] said, the Zionist militia has miscalculated. But we will fix this mistake by the enemy. Their error will lead to us carrying out a deadly strike [on Israel]," he said, according to IRIB.

On October 26, the IDF reported strikes at Iranian military facilities in response to "numerous constant attacks." The Iranian Air Defense Forces said that the attack targeted military facilities in the provinces of Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan, but the damage was limited, and air defense systems successfully repelled the main strike. At least four Iranian servicemen and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strike.

On October 1, Iran carried out a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassination of key Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC officials. Israel vowed to respond to the attack.