Ukrainian drone attacks DPR head’s adviser on Yasinovataya-Gorlovka road

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has attacked the car of Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, on the road that links Yasinovataya and Gorlovka. The car skidded into a ditch.

"It happened quite far [from the frontline]. This road links Yasinovataya and Gorlovka. I was driving along this road and was about to turn towards Zhdanovka. This road is very notorious for all of us, because many civilians were killed on it and many cars were damaged by enemy FPV drones," Kimakovsky said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The attack occurred in the evening. The car skidded into the ditch. Kimakovsky said he managed to quickly get out and drive away from the scene, as the enemy often uses several drones at once.

Earlier, Kimakovsky reported the attack to TASS. He was not hurt.