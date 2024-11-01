Russia, Belarus to prepare first joint socio-economic forecast — minister

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are working on preparing the first joint project of the socio-economic development forecast, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said following a joint meeting of the Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Belarusian Economy Ministry.

"We are also working on the project of the pattern of economic cooperation in the Union State. This is one of reasons why the preparation of the first joint forecast of socio-economic development is so important. This is an important step for accurately assessing economic risks together and respond to them in time," he said.