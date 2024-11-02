Kremlin aide urges need to develop underwater drone production

SIMFEROPOL, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said on Saturday that Russia should take efforts to develop the production of unmanned underwater vehicles and create a single center for their development.

"It is necessary to develop the production of uncrewed submersibles and underwater robotic vehicles and create a single center of competences for their development," Patrushev said at a meeting with the military command of the Russian Navy and the Black Sea Fleet during his working trip to Crimea.

The Russian Navy should develop as a single combat unit and a well-run force "through the introduction of advanced technologies and digital solutions," he stressed.