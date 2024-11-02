Israeli military says it eliminated over 1,500 terrorists in Lebanon in past month

TEL AVIV, November 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had wiped out more than 1,500 terrorists in Lebanon since the escalation of the conflict.

"Over 1,500 terrorists eliminated since the beginning of the war," the IDF said in a post on X recapping its limited ground operations in southern Lebanon over the past month.

Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets since launching Operation Northern Arrows in the Arab republic on September 23. The Israeli army began a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.