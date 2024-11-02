Russia never interferes in others’ internal affairs, embassy in Washington emphasizes

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. Russia has never interfered in the domestic affairs of other countries, including the United States, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

The diplomatic mission dismissed as baseless allegations by the US intelligence services accusing Russia of disseminating fabricated videos about voter fraud in the United States. "The Embassy has not received either any proof for these claims during its communications with US officials, or any inquiries regarding the narrative being promoted by the press," the embassy said.

"We would like to emphasize that Russia has not and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including the United States. As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, we respect the will of the American people. All insinuations about 'Russian machinations' are malicious slander, invented for use in the internal political struggles in the United States," the embassy added.

Descending into hysteria about "Russian disinformation and interference" before every election has become what the embassy termed an unfortunate tradition with US authorities and media. However, they cannot provide any evidence in support of their accusations, the Russian diplomatic mission concluded.