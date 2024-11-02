NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Ukraine will face difficulties related to the rapid advance of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbass, including troop losses, according to Newsweek magazine.

The article notes that "October has been a tough month for Ukraine," so the Ukrainian armed forces have "cracks," which Russia will be able to exploit in its operations. While Kiev is struggling with no success to convince its allies to sanction strikes against Russia with long-range Western weapons, Russia’s "pace of advance and aerial capabilities could have serious consequences for Ukraine, which will not be able to bring construction equipment very close to the front, at least without high troop losses."

On October 3, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar. The city is an important logistics hub in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The liberation of Ugledar makes it possible for Russian troops to reach the next line of Ukrainian defenses in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, push the Ukrainian army farther away from the DPR capital of Donetsk, and reduce the number of shelling attacks on Yelenovka and the outskirts of Volnovakha. It will also increase pressure on the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kurakhovo and logistics hubs on the way to the city of Zaporozhye, and allow the Russian army to continue its offensive in the area.

Following the liberation of Ugledar, Russian troops continued their advance. Notably, the Russian Defense Ministry recently reported that 12 settlements in the DPR and the Kharkov region were liberated over the past week.