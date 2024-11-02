Number of casualties in shelling attack on central Israel climbs — radio station

TEL AVIV, November 2. /TASS/. The number of wounded in a projectile strike on central Israel has increased to 11, Kan Radio reported.

According to the news outlet, three individuals were hospitalized in moderate condition while eight others sustained light wounds. Earlier, the radio station reported seven casualties of the shelling attack.

Overnight on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded projectile launches originating in Lebanon. According to its statement, "three projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," with two of them intercepted.