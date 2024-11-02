Top Russian diplomat to speak at 16th Russian World Assembly

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak at the opening ceremony of the 16th Russian World Assembly in Moscow on Saturday.

The assembly is held on November 1-4. The theme of the current assembly is Spiritual and Moral Values of the Russian World.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that its participants "will discuss topical issues of preserving, strengthening, and developing of the Russian-speaking space and tools to promote and support the Russian language across the globe, spiritual and moral values and ideals inherent in the Russian world, as well as the importance of culture in upholding historical truth in the context of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory, and the role of the Russian world in countering destructive neoliberal ideology."

According to her, "at the opening ceremony, addresses from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will be read.".