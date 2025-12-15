Minsk, Tehran condemn unilateral economic sanctions — top diplomat

MINSK, December 15. /TASS/. Minsk and Tehran condemn the use of economic sanctions that violate international law, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"As states subject to sanctions pressure, Belarus and Iran condemn the use of economic restrictions that violate the principles of international law, harm ordinary people above all, and provoke an escalation of tensions," the top diplomat told reporters after meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Ryzhenkov noted the two countries' successful cooperation within the SCO and BRICS to promote their national interests in these international forums, "which represent the voice of the global majority."

"I would also like to confirm my intention to pay an official visit to Tehran at a time agreed upon by both parties. I am convinced that this visit will give additional impetus to joint projects and bring our countries closer together," he added.