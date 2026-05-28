Master plan for Irtysh water management at final stage — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. The development of a master plan for the joint water management of the Irtysh River by Russia and Kazakhstan is in its final stages, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement following Russian-Kazakh negotiations.

The head of state noted that both Russia and Kazakhstan are doing much to protect the environment, including the Caspian Sea ecosystem and cross-border rivers.

"The development of the master plan for the joint water management of the Irtysh River is at its final stage," the president stressed.