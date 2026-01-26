US LNG exports hit all-time high in November 2025

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. In November 2025, the United States exported a record 525.1 bln cubic feet (14.9 bln cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to a monthly report by the US Department of Energy. Europe once again emerged as the primary destination, accounting for about 68% of total exports.

LNG exports in November were 4.4% higher than in October and 39.6% above the level recorded in November 2024. A total of 153 LNG tankers were dispatched. These results were driven by the gradual ramp-up of capacity at Venture Global’s Plaquemines plant in Louisiana, as well as increased shipments from Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi.

The main destinations were Turkey (69.6 bln cubic feet, or 2 bln cubic meters), Egypt (61.4 bln cubic feet, or 1.74 bln cubic meters), the United Kingdom (60.3 bln cubic feet, or 1.71 bln cubic meters), the Netherlands (43.6 bln cubic feet, or 1.23 bln cubic meters), and France (38.0 bln cubic feet, or 1.1 bln cubic meters). These countries accounted for 52% of total US shipments.

At the same time, Asia’s share of total US LNG exports in November fell to 15%, down from 19.2% in October, according to the report. Europe’s share also edged down slightly to 68% in November. The remaining volumes were shipped to countries in Latin America and Africa.

Overall, from January through November 2025, the United States exported about 4.937 trillion cubic feet of LNG (139.7 bln cubic meters), up 25% year-on-year. Over the 11-month period, the US shipped 94.4 bln cubic meters of LNG to Europe (68% of the total) and about 25.4 bln cubic meters to Asia (18% of the total). As a result, deliveries to Europe rose by 65% compared with the same period in 2024, while shipments to Asia fell by 38%.

Transport of US LNG to Africa increased nearly fourfold, reaching 11.3 bln cubic meters.