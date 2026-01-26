Russia continues to fulfill gas contracts with Turkey — Charge d'Affaires

ANKARA, January 26. /TASS/. Russia is fully complying with its gas supply obligations to Turkey despite attempts to sabotage gas pipelines, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Federation in Turkey, Alexey Ivanov, told the Ekonomim newspaper.

"Regarding gas, supplies continue without interruption. Russia is fully complying with its obligations. Last year, there were several attempts to sabotage gas pipelines. The Russian side expressed its concern to its Turkish partners. They are aware of the existing threats," the diplomat said.

Speaking about Russian-Turkish relations in general, Ivanov noted that they are based "on a very solid foundation of strategic projects, geographic and historical proximity, as well as personal contacts between the leaders."

"Russia and Turkey have learned to work where national interests intersect. Differences exist, but as mature partners, we know how to ask each other difficult questions, discuss them, and move forward. Regarding some significant challenges, their presence is obvious. We note that they are largely related to the increasing attempts to undermine the international order and weaken international law, as well as to uncivilized external pressure on our trade and economic relations," the diplomat noted.