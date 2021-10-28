Minsk knows names 400 Nazi SS members still alive who killed Belarusians during WW II

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarus has evidence about more than 400 former members of the Nazi SS, resident in 17 countries, who participated in the genocide of its people during World War II, Prosecutor-General Andrei Shved told the media on Thursday following a working meeting with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov.

"At the moment there is a list of more than 400 still living members of the SS, who are known to have committed killings in Belarus during World War II. We are urging the law enforcement agencies of at least 17 countries to bring these people to justice for their crimes," he said.

Shved said that at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko the Belarusian and Russian prosecutors presented a detailed report of the joint measures to investigate the genocide case Belarus opened recently.

"As we can see, there will be far more results on this track in the near future. Archive documents are being studied. A large amount of information crucial to presenting documentary evidence of criminal actions, including those committed by the still living Nazis, are kept in Russian archives," Shved said.

"It is essential for us to obtain more evidence, concrete and specific, to bring charges against those villains alongside the evidence that we are gathering in Belarus in the process of investigating the genocide case," Shved said.

He said Russian counterparts were sharing information with Belarusian investigators about the whereabouts of some Nazis.

"It is through their efforts that we have received this information and checked it to receive confirmation these villains reside in 17 countries. We study the experience of our Russian colleagues in investigating such cases. For their part they put on record the results that we have achieved in Belarus," he added.

In April 2021, the Belarusian Prosecutor-General's Office launched a criminal case over the genocide of the Belarusian people during World War II. The PGO plans to demand in accordance with international treaties the extradition of criminals who are still alive. It has already requested legal assistance from Russia, Germany and other countries in investigating this case. Lithuania and Latvia have refused to cooperate. Russia earlier said it was ready to provide assistance. —0— str.